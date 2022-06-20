EveryDay People : Stanish Chaun Atio

I started my first year at UPNG in the year 2017. I majored in Creative Arts and minored in Journalism. I completed my Academic year graduating with a Degree in Creative Arts in 2021.



During my years in UPNG, the Creative Arts Department have taught us a lot with regards to Media Industry. Through the school engagement program, we were also involved In a lot of special events such as the 40th Anniversary of the European Union as well as the 10th Anniversary of PNG Air.



In 2019. I together with my course mates had a chance to do our first practical with Media Niugini LTD ( EMTEK) . We were taught the basics of Video Editing, Commercial Shooting, filming awareness videos, audio recording and so on. Being exposed to this experience had a huge impact in terms of my Skills Development.



After my graduation at UPNG, I was fortunate to be contracted by Digicel TV (TVWan) as a Voice Actor to one of their popular TV Drama Production,

The Heiress - Season 1. While being a Voice Actor, I was also given the opportunity to Assist the Audio Director as well as translating Filipino Dialogue to Tok Pisin.



In 2021, I was approached by some of my seniors in the Film Industry to get involved in a Local Film Series Production titled ‘It takes a village’. This Production took me all the way to Tufi in the Northern Province for 3 months.



I was part of the ‘It takes a Village’ Production Crew as a ‘Focus Puller’, a member of the film crew whose primary responsibility is to maintain the camera lens's optical focus on whatever subject or action is being filmed. This Production has taught me tremendously. Adding on to the skills & knowledge that I attained already. I am still very grateful to everyone who has played a big part in my skills development in the Media & Film Industry of Papua New Guinea.



‘It takes a Village’ Film will be Coming Soon to TVWan