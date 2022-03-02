Everyday People: Sonia Sebulon

My job as a quality assurance auditor with Air Niugini Limited has made all that possible and more.

However, life was never easy.

My dad passed away when I was in Grade 11 so from that time – from secondary school to the University of PNG – it was odd jobs and selling biscuits and noodles.

I even joined the UPNG Uniforce Spartans and signed up to be a student leader so at least I could get an allowance.

Mum would send K20 a fortnight but most times, I’d discourage her from sending money.

I had to budget for mainly toiletries, and I would always eat in the mess.

The struggle taught me to be strong, self-reliant and to always work hard.

The job I do now is nowhere close to what I studied at UPNG, where I majored in physics and minored in computer science.

Most times, its reading and understanding standard operating procedures of the different sections that have to be audited. In aviation, most jobs are specialised, so whatever you learn in school, colleges and universities is a bonus.

We deal with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) all the time so we must always go prepared (read and understand SOPs) otherwise, they can con us.

I initially wanted to study medicine but due to my grade point average, I didn’t make the cut.

I tried geology and again failed, so I decided to major in physics and minor in computer science.

Never let your situation dictate your future.

Be a big thinker who will always see opportunities even in the things that may initially seem negative or difficult.