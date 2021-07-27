Everyday People: Serah Sarnot

She left her siblings and parents back in the province and has been a boarder at DBTI since her first year.

Being a boarding student is quite enjoyable for myself and even independent enough to be by myself. I learnt a lot of things especially here in Mary Help of Christians’ dormitory.

Every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday we have our work parade after classes, we do cleanup around the school area and on Wednesday is our free time. After class, we sometimes go out for shopping and before 5pm, we are required to be all inside the dorm.

Serah and the others pay for their lodging of K2500 per semester, which their parents pay and some students are fortunate enough as companies and sponsors pay for their fees including college fees.

Next year I will be graduating from DBTI and I am also taking the education course so after next year I intend to teach in high school or secondary schools, then I can go work in industries.

“It’s very challenging to be doing a male dominated course but so far it’s been good. The male colleagues are understanding and learnt to accept us females. They give us first preference when it comes to doing practical work in the workshop.

During my first year, it was very challenging, but as I got along well with course mates and started learning and adjusting, we shared and helped each other.

There are 12 of us taking up the same course, six female and seven male.