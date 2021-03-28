Everyday people: Rua Pala and Raga Digura

We travel in from the village every morning to sell tint strips along the Kawai Drive at Gordon’s, Port Moresby.

We spend K20 each day to travel back and forth.

Usually, we stand along the roadside and wave at drivers to buy the tint strip.

If we are lucky, we can tint three cars per day.

We charge K150 for small cars and K250 for bigger cars like 10 seaters and Land Cruiser Prado.

We buy the tint strips from Asian block shops.

The money that we earn from our sales has really supported our families.