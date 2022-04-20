Everyday People: Robin Teddy – “Learning Something New”

I have been privileged enough to learn new skills that will allow me to support my family and myself. Prior to this Life Skills Training I had no skillset of any kind to help sustain me.

I am entirely grateful to the organisers of this initiative as it has boosted our moral and has educated us into knowing that we have potential that just required someone to unlock and teach us how to use.

Now with the newfound and taught skills, I am able to create things I can sell to earn an income and I will utilize this knowledge and skillset to teach others.

This educational journey in the past two weeks has enriched me to feel I am able to achieve goals. In this program, I favored sewing and created men’s vest, long trousers, pillowcases and bed sheets.

Now I will not have to spend so much to buy these things when I can make them myself, sell to the wider communities to continue making more, and enjoy what I do.

~Education makes you sufficient, skills make you efficient~