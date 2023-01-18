Everyday People: Ridley Frank

His job involves multiple duties, ranging from providing safe and reliable driving services, ensuring proper use of vehicles, daily maintenance of assigned vehicle, and clerical and logistical support.

At times, the role can be overwhelming, however, through his persistence and drive, Frank manages to power through the workload.

He credits the ability to stay focused and on top of his tasks, to his family, stating that, his greatest motivation is being able to provide for his loved ones.

“I always strive to work hard and to the best of my ability, to support my family and help them maintain a good and healthy life.”

Frank says his father is his greatest role model; he has strong principles and commitment and was a major influence in him pursuing a career as a driver.

“He was a driver for over twenty-seven years, to provide for me and the rest of our family, to ensure we would have the best possible upbringing.

“To see how much he has accomplished in his life, through driving, inspired me to follow in his footsteps.”

Frank is one of five children and is of mixed parentage – his mother comes from Kerema, in the Gulf Province of Papua New Guinea, while his father is from Hula, Central Province, and part Solomon Islands.

Frank is also married with children of his own.

He has lived and worked in Port Moresby all his life where he completed his education and attained all his qualifications.

Upon completing his secondary and vocational studies, he had several occupations before joining UNDP.

“It is by far the greatest highlight of my driving career, and an achievement that I am most proud of. It is a privilege to be able to support the Country Office.”

In his spare time, Frank enjoys repairing cars and playing touch football. He has represented Papua New Guinea in the sport on several occasions.

“I first played touch footy for Papua New Guinea National Team in 2005 and had the honour of representing my country again in 2007 during the Pacific Games in Samoa.”

(Ridley, right, with Koiari traditional dancers. Photo: Clive Hawigen | UNDP Papua New Guinea)