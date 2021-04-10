Everyday People: Rarua Henry

I am from Barakau Village in the Central Province and I am married with 7 children and 10 grandchildren. One of my grandchildren passed away so now I only have 9 with me. All my children are grown up so they help me with climbing the coconuts for me to sell to buy my tea and sugar.

I don’t come every day, I only come in to the city once a week to sell my kulau and go back home. I usually bring a bag of about 50 kulaus. If I sell each for K2, I get K100. If I sell them for K3, I get K150. If it is a really good day, I sell them for K4 each and make K200.

Even though there are many rules to follow now with COVID-19, I still need to make money to support myself and my family so I still come to market here.