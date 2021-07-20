Everyday People PNG : Zimmah Glowaiye

Before I started with the Arts theatre, I was unemployed and doing voluntary work for NGO’S at the time, and getting myself occupied in helping out where I could.

It wasn’t until a friend of mine working at Moresby Arts introduced me to their president Bob Stanley.

I was actually in the process of looking for vacancies there when he and his team took me in and made me a part of this wonderful unit. They have been nothing short of amazing since I joined in 2018.

Here at the Moresby Arts Theatre you meet remarkable human beings who are free to be themselves without the worry of being judged.

I have grown so much in my own character, and I confidently embrace who I am.

I have had the opportunity to do a bit of acting and stage management whilst working here. This brought out the creative side of me that I didn’t know existed. To be honest, I have never had any formal acting experience or attended any classes. It was as the French would say, “Au natural!”

I simmered down a bit from my involvement on stage and now work behind the scenes focusing on volunteering where needed, looking after our actors and making sure everyone is here on time to get the show on the road.

Being a member of the MAT, I feel I can be myself here, which is what I love and feeling comfortable being myself and being able to I have a say as my own person, opinion and voice and projecting without holding back in fear.

Sometimes the things we are going through or the messages we have is good for others to hear as well.