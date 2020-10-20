Everyday People PNG : Wilson Posa

I have been teaching for the last 34 years in which 20 years as a head teacher. My teaching career started off from Central and Oro province back in the late 80’s and ever since I have been teaching in various parts of PNG until my recent posting to my home province as the head teacher for Anieru Kagu Primary in the Okapa District. Despite the challenges faced in the rural setup, I have made it my duty and responsibility to teach and inspire students to become professionals and leaders of tomorrow. Although I am at the verge of resigning but because teaching has been my passion, I think I have another 10 years to go.

- Wilson Posa