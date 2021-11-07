Everyday People PNG: Veronica Tala

I was working with the Catholic Archdiocese at the time my husband left me. That was around 2008.

I thought he would help me care for our children but he was too attached to his new wife and he never did. With the little missionary pay, I helped my children complete their primary education.

Many times we have to go without food. Sometimes my children had to walk to school because they didn’t have bus fare. We live at Kila Kila, and they would walk to St Therese Primary School at Badili.

I try to budget my small salary but it’s always not enough so I thought to take a leave or resign to do market full time. I opted to resign. And with my finish pay, I bought some market goods and started to sell at the market. At the same time I was thinking about how I could get my children’s father to pay child maintenance, so I went to the Welfare office. However, when my ex-husband found out I had gone to Social Welfare, he left his job. He was working with Tolukuma mine.

I continued with my market sales. One of my older sons got a placing at Laloki High School. The other one was already doing grade 9 at Della Sale and the two younger ones were still in primary school. I couldn’t support school fees anymore. I came up short. I was exhausted. Then my eldest boy said to me, “Mum let me drop out of school and you just help my small brother.” So he left school and stayed at home. My concentration was on the younger one who was in grade 9. Even though we struggled a lot, he managed to complete grade 10 and then he completed grade 12 at De La Sale. However he couldn’t get his certificate because he didn’t complete his school fees of K2, 200.

He went to his father for help. His father gave him some things to sell, to get the money. My son managed to make K1, 200, and with the K1,000 I had paid earlier, we completed the school fees.

My son went on to do FODE to upgrade his marks. Nonetheless, I am happy that one of my children was able to complete grade 12. It is an accomplishment and it’s by the grace of God alone.