Everyday People PNG: Tom Nohoro

Our story goes back to the War (World War 2), when my grandfather who was a soldier helped a man from Gaire, Central Province, named Sibona.

During the war, Sibona, was shot and injured, and my grandfather, Nohoro, came to his aid, I guess you could say he saved his life. From then on they developed a strong friendship.

After the war, during the Hiri Trade, when the Motuan’s used to voyage to Gulf for traditional exchange, Sibona, got on a lakatoi and sailed to Ihu to visit his good friend.

Nohoro was delighted to see Sibona visit his village all the way in the Gulf province.

Sibona invited Nohoro and his family to return with him to Gaire village. From then on, we have since lived and become locals here in central province.

I was raised in Gaire, completed my elementary education here, then I got selected into De La Salle Secondary outside of Port Moresby.

I then became a warden and was deployed to the Bihute prison. I also served during the Bougainville war but I didn’t feel good about that. We were all Papua New Guineans trying to kill each other. That didn’t sit right with me but it was my job, my duty to serve my country.

After 20 years of service, I retired from the correctional service and moved back to Gaire. I am now helping out with security at the March Girls Resort.

Sometimes I take my wife and children home to Ihu but I have lived here for so long, I call this place my home.