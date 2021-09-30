Everyday People PNG : Timothy Harabe

I have lived in Lae for the last 30 years and I am a para athlete, I have represented Papua New Guinea in powerlifting at numerous international events. I have participated at the:

2010- The Commonwealth Games in India

2012- The London Olympics.

2013- World Championships in Dubai and in

2014- Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

I also participated in the World Championship in Malaysia three time and also in the Arafura Games in Darwin.

I started the sport in 2006 and at that time, I could only bench 80kg. As I continued to train, I progressed from 80kg to 100kg and eventually reached 180kg, and once I benched that, I started travelling and representing the country internationally.

The first time I heard about People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) playing sports was when I was in the village. When I visited Mt Hagen, I was told that there would be a game for PLWD. I joined them and started training to lift weights. My first event I competed was at a PNG Games that was held in Lae. After the games, I met some of my tribesmen and we decided to stay back in Lae and continue training. After three years, I was selected to represent the country.

I missed this year’s Paralympics games in Tokyo but I look forward to other any future events. With COVID-19, nothing is guaranteed at this point, so I am just waiting to see what happens.

I live on Salamander Street in Lae city with my wife and two children. My wife is from Simbu. We have an informal market where we sell betelnut and smoke, the earnings made goes to providing for our little family.