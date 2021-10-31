Everyday People PNG: Timothy Gei

He was one of 15 students shortlisted for the Remington Apprenticeship Programme out of the many who applied.

“When I found out I was selected I was shocked and happy,” Timothy recalls.

Timothy’s determination and character made him stand out during Remington Group’s selection process for the Apprenticeship programme. Peter Aisi, Remington Group’s Senior Human Resources Associate recalls his first encounter with Timothy:

“As a requirement, all shortlisted candidates must meet a high Academic Achievement criteria, however, we also look at other factors such as character and discipline when we screen our candidates. Like many other students who applied for our Apprentice Programme, this was Timothy’s first formal interview. A few things made him stand out from the other candidates. Timothy arrived way before his scheduled interview time, he was neatly dressed and well-spoken,” he said.

Timothy started his journey with the Remington Group under The Remington Group Apprenticeship Programme on March 3rd 2021. Six months on and he is one of the most hardworking Service Technician on the team.

The National Apprenticeship Trade and Testing Board in recognition of his training under the Remington Group’s Apprenticeship Programme have awarded Timothy a Contract of Apprenticeship.

The Remington Group Apprenticeship Programme is a 4- year Programme and is aimed at providing TVET graduates with technical disciplines and is facilitating this program in collaboration with the National Apprenticeship Trade and Testing Board. The Programme was initiated in 2019 and took in its first batch in July 2020. Timothy is in the second batch of apprentices.

“Being a part of The Remington Group’s Apprenticeship Programme has been a life-changing experience for me. This Programme has provided me with an opportunity to learn and grow in a field that I am passionate about. If it wasn’t for this Programme, I would be at home or venturing into an SME to earn money and save up to continue my education,” Timothy explained.