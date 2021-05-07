Everyday People PNG : Tessy Anama

After the closure of Manu Market in Port Moresby, I wasn’t making as much money selling fish then I used to.

I learned how to fish when I was in Grade 3, I used to go fishing after school and on school holidays.

Now that I am married, my husband and my son, go out to the open sea early in the mornings to throw their nets. Usually they catch trevally (bat-bat), tuna and brim.

Depending on the weather and the number of customers in a day, the price of fish varies. When I make a loss, I take home the fish for consumption.

I don’t intend to bring my fish to sell at the Koki fish market because it is too expensive for me.

I have to consider my bus fare, table to hire and esky to store my fish. Sometimes my customers who come to buy fish from me, re-sell them at the Koki fish market.

This fish market helps me and other mothers earn a living for our families. We sit here around 10 am, and sell our seafood until 7pm in the evening.

When there are late buses coming this way, we get on the buses with our market items to go home to the main Gaire village, other times, we help each other carry our belongings and walk home at night.