Everyday People PNG: Terry James

I left the Southern Highlands in 1998 and moved to Western Highlands in search of job opportunities. Luckily, I found a job at the Western Highlands Provincial Works office as a casual security guard. I worked there diligently and also washed fleet vehicles and doing other tasks as well. I am 43 years old and a father of four children; in 2016, I applied for a position of a regional driver and he got the job. While I always worked as a security guard, I was keen to become a driver, so while I took on the job of washing the office vehicles, I learnt how to drive. Now I am the regional driver with the department and I will work till I am ready to retire.’

I have served under three secretaries of the department including Alois Nikints, Joel Luma and David Wereh.

- Terry James