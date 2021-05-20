Everyday People PNG : Teariki Numa and Rose-Lee Numa

His love for sailing is now embedded in his 10 children. This proud father will see two of his children compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that has been put forward to this year 2021.

Teariki Numa, the first Papua New Guinean athlete in sailing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, has devoted his time to rigorous training that will lead to the big day for the Olympics.

The Olympic dream has been one that the Numa family have always aspired to and its every parents dream to see their children excel in a vocation they choose to be surpassable in.

Rose-lee Numa, eighth child of the Numa family, has also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after competing at the Laser Championships in Melbourne, Australia coming in 2nd in the Oceania allocation.

Between the two of them, Rose-lee is no stranger to representing Papua New Guinea internationally for sailing competitions.

For Rose-lee, sailing truly began at her aunt’s sailing school at Gereka, Bootless Bay just outside of Port Moresby.

It was all fun and games until her family realized her true potential in becoming a professional sailor, and as they say, the rest is history.

The two siblings are being coached by their eldest brother Raymond Numa who took over the coaching reigns from their father, so as to prepare them for the Tokyo Olympics this year.

It is a great day for the Numa family who are getting geared up to set the biggest cheering stage for Teariki and Rose-lee Numa, who will face their formidable challengers soon in the coming months.