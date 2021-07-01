Everyday People PNG : Steven Pala

I do a lot of band session work that allows me to travel and meet so many well-known local and international artists.

For as long as I can remember, music has been a great part of my life. Like so many musicians and artists I started out in the church with my family. I always dreamt to play the drums with the infamous drummer family, the Hakalits brothers, way back in Daru when I was only just a boy.

Fast forward to today, I have had the honour and pleasure of doing musical gigs and sessions with this wonderfully blessed drummer family and so many more like them in their own standard of performance.

Music has taken me to places I never dreamed possible and allowed me to perform for and with people I thought I would only ever see on social media platforms and other.

Over the past 20 years that I’ve been in the music industry I have played for many artists, some have either passed on like the late Rabbie Gamenu. I learnt to experience different genres of music through playing for artists like Saba, Sharzy, Taita Maraga, Jokema, Leftovers Band, Over Unit and many more.

I have learnt to be creative in my own style and this alone has embedded a footprint of my skillset in the music industry. I love to play the drums in different patterns and of course I sing also as it compliments my passion for the love of music and all that it is about.