Everyday People PNG: Stanley Warena

He has an educational level to grade 10. He completed his secondary school certification at Kaupena High School in 2004 and didn’t further his tertiary institution so he stayed back in the village.

Stanley lives at Taurama next to the Dove Funeral Home with a brother on a small block of land they purchased from a local landowner.

I came to the big city in 2012, I was unemployed till in 2014, one of my brothers offered me a little job…to drive his taxi, at least I had something to keep me occupied and earn some money. I am not married but have girlfriend, who is in the village.

I am happy to be a taxi driver and help my brother run his taxi business. In the past, it was okay because there were not too many taxis and the money earned in a day was around K300. These days there are too many taxis and we try our best to find customers and what we make is less, it’s about K200 earned…that’s still Ok.

I like driving a taxi because most often I meet important people. Most times I am stationed at Funky town, Vadavada, Manu and 4-Mile.

Stanley dreams of running his own taxi service one day.