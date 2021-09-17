Everyday People PNG : Shirley Alfred Jack

My husband works as the Manager for Sogeri Hotel. I am a stay-at-home mom so I sew meri-blouses to support my husband in the upkeep of our household.

I brought my cousin over from East New Britain to help me sew and sell these meri-blouses.

I usually sell my products here at the Sogeri hotel craft market. On the weekends, many Port Moresby residents come up to the hotel so that is when I make most of my sales. Otherwise, women who attend workshops and conferences at the hotel buy my products. I also sell Tolai baskets and plants. I sell my meri blouses for K50. In a day I get around K500 from my sales.