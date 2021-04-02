Everyday People PNG : Shasha Kipefa

That’s why she wants to be a role model to inspire more young girls from the her village to come out and play rugby league.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………

Shasha took up rugby for leisure while in school as much of her concentration was on her academic studies.

When she moved to Lae in 2017 to pursue her endeavors her passion for the game came back.

2018 she started playing again unfortunately midway through 2019 she suffered a serious

broken left arm in two places that almost devastated her playing career.

Worse case scenario she though she may never play again.

After going through a number of surgery/operations she had did not play half of 2019 and the whole of 2020 season.

With doctors clearance this year 2021 Shasha’ decided to return to rugby league training but not 100% confidence.

Recalling the all the pain and agony she went through made her very nervous.

At the back of her mind she was so determined to overcome the fear of getting injured again and focused on achieving her goals in rugby league .

She said her other motivating factor was through watching top athletes in the nrl or afl with never say die attitude coming back from serious injuries and play their best game.

Shasha’s first game back was with her local girls Owans Titans of Obura-Wanenara who tookout the 2021 CCIC Womens GF last Sunday in Lae.She admitted she felt nervous running out on to the field but started to regain confidence as the game went on playing out in the center.

She said her next focus now is reuilding her confidence back and working on improving her speed,skills,agility and understanding the game better.

Being the first female from her area to come out and play in town comp she said whilst her work takes precedence, she will always find time to play as a role model to motivate young girls back in her district Obura –Wanenara to engage in sport which can provide a pathway for them to come out and expose their talents.

Shasha’s other goal is to play for the National team PNG Orchids.her preferred position is fullback but can also play in centers.