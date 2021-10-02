Everyday People PNG : Sese Bau

Before starting my professional cricket career in 2015, I played for the under 19 team.

In my first game in 2008, I was scared of getting hit by the ball. That fear has been replaced by pride as I join the Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis in representing PNG and my family at the 2021 World Cup starting next month (October).

I will bring back the standard and experience from the United Arab Emirates and Oman, and teach the younger ones.

We are no stranger to playing against Oman. I admit, our first game will be tough but we have had a historical win in the World Cup qualifier and so that is the Barras’ advantage going into the game.

We won the game against Oman so we will try our best to maintain that.

I am under no illusion about the hard work and commitment required to succeed in cricket or anything else.

And I encourage any young person to give anything a go, especially cricket.

One of the benefits of professional contracts is the financial means, enabling you to help and support your family.

For me, it has changed my life, and I encourage anyone to join cricket, work hard and have fun.