Everyday People PNG : Samuel Boti and Johnny Michael

It’s like a hobby for us. We are first cousins from Kerema, Gulf Province.

We live at Sogeri with our family.

After collecting the orchids up in the mountains, we take care of them until they bloom.

Then we make their baskets using coconut husks and wires.

We charge K30 for each basket of orchid.

A lot of our customers love these orchids.

Some give their numbers to us, and whenever we collect the orchids from the mountain we deliver to them directly.

We are happy that we are able to support our family with the money that we get from our sales.

We usually come into town every two weeks to sell our orchids.