My children’s names are Maxwell, Rexwell, Michael and Sarah. I am the Housekeeping Supervisor here at Jiwaka Mission Resort. I have been working here for almost four years now and I absolutely enjoy working in the hotel industry! I get to meet people from many different places who come and stay at our hotel. Jiwaka is a special place, we welcome visitors and tourists from everywhere so if you haven’t been here yet, please come!

- Ryel Tomar, Banz, Jiwaka Province