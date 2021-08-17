Everyday People PNG : Ruth Wazob

Then I met an ex-schoolmate who works at the office of higher education, who advised me on what to do to obtain my transcript.

After receiving my transcript, I decided to search online to see which course would best suit me.

This is why I can proudly say that my most significant achievement is achieving my bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, specialising in advertising and marketing online.

I did not continue my studies in 1982 due to personal issues, so it took me a while to obtain this.

Specifically, it took me two years to complete from 2016 to 2018.

Using my “coconut plan/method”, I spent one hour per day studying, doing research and doing assignments.

My coconut plan is this: If you plant one coconut a day, you will have 365 coconuts by the end of one year. Within five years, you will have 1,825 coconuts.

Furthermore, studying online gives you a wider range of information on Google, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn and so on, which made my studying a lot easier.

I was able to achieve this milestone because my employer provides me with free data, which I used to enhance my personal growth.

Success does not come easy.

The most challenging time of my life was when I was unemployed for a period of one year.

I got through this by attending workshops with Faith Based Organisations to deal with social issues.

I obtained a counseling certificate and started counseling people living with HIV and AIDS on volunteer basis, and I depended on God to provide my everyday needs.

That volunteer counseling helped me find employment again.

My advice is to start planning for the future, now.

My coconut plan can be used for anything. Remember, practice makes perfect.

And of course, look after yourself.

I eat lots of vegetables and drink a lot of water.

I have a 1 litre container on my bedside table at night because water helps flush out toxic body waste.

My day begins at 5am and ends at 9pm.

I have a lot of rest and that includes keeping Sabbath.