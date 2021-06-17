Everyday People PNG : Rodney Pauwia

There are 7 of us in my family. I am the second last.

Living in Port Moresby has been okay, I can see new lifestyles and all sorts of people, both good and bad.

There is just a lot of people from all over the country and the world that live here so things have been changing and are very different.

I completed my grade 12 in 2012 in Wewak and I have been applying to schools and also jobs.

I’m trying to get into the APTC to study carpentry, but because of the COVID lockdown, they haven’t processed applications yet so I’m still waiting.

I believe becoming a carpenter will be perfect for me because I can help build houses for myself and my family.