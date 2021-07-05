Everyday People PNG : Rex Rovi

I am a session bass player and technician by profession in the repair and maintenance of electronic goods.

I have been in the music industry for the past 10 years and not only am I still doing it, but, shockingly, I’m still extremely optimistic and still finding new successes from what I have learned.

I am currently playing for and with the Weimog Rock Band, and we have been playing in clubs in the city and anywhere else and for whatever reason that our music can take us.

In February this year, our gigs took us to perform live at the National Museum.

Recently, our band has been engaged to play for Anslom Nakikus and Wayne Tefatu in their new hit. It has been great and we hope to be engaged in more gigs like this in the near future. Put an ear out for this great number coming soon.