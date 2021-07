I have lived in Port Moresby for three years. I am 23 years old and I am studying at Don Bosco Technological Institute. This is my first year of studying ‘Electrical’.

I live with my relatives and I am looking forward to finishing my school so I can get a job.

As we know city life is quite difficult. Sometimes I feel like heading back home but I know if I do, then I won’t bring anything good back home to my parents. So I just want to finish school and find a good job.