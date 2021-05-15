Everyday People PNG : RENOGETH RAU

There are 5 of us in my family, 2 girls and 3 boys.

We live at ATS settlement in Port Moresby.

I am 20 years old. I finished grade 12 back home in Wabag and game to Port Moresby to live with my mum, but due to school fee problems, I haven’t been able to continue further studies.

Right now I am just at home, helping mum in whatever way I can.

I plan on going back to school next year, and since I studied Social Sciences, mainly history, I hope to go on to UPNG to study Law and become a lawyer.

Where we live I see that life is hard, that’s just settlement life, a lot of my friends have become raskols but then we can’t say much, it’s just the way it is.

People here do not think big.

Personally, I feel that I live with Christ so the good Lord himself will provide an opportunity for me to go back to school and to make a better life for myself and my family.