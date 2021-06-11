Everyday People PNG : Renai Vagi

I have been working with Lamana Hotel close to 14 years now.

I worked for 11 years and then resigned. Then I came back and worked with them again. This is my third year now after I came back to work.

I work as banquet staff, we look after catering for conferences and also for outside catering jobs, we organize them.

I would really like to try another role in the hotel though, in another section where I can share my knowledge with others, not only doing banquet stuff and doing conferences.

COVID has made working harder for us as well. We now have less shifts and that affects our pay. Then there’s also vaccinations. I’m worried about getting the vaccine but I know have to do it for the sake of my children.