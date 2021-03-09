Everyday People PNG: Reaba Oliong Ebua

I’m a Grade Eight teacher at Siki Primary School in Finschhafen district, Morobe Province.

I’ve been teaching for 24 years in the districts of Finschhafen and Tewae-Siassi.

The establishment of the Heldsbach early childhood and junior primary teacher training centre couldn’t have come at a better time.

Previously, elementary teachers undergo training for six months or six weeks only, which is not enough. And what they teach in the classrooms is not enough for the students.

When this early childhood system comes in, plus English phonics and Tok Ples Skul, it will greatly help teachers because some of us we run our own school-based in-service to train our local teachers.

This training centre is a huge relief for rural teachers like me.