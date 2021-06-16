Everyday People PNG : Ramson Baia

I came to Port Moresby in 2019, in the month of February and I now live at Burns peak in Hohola. I have worked as a security guard for 1 year and 11 months. Next month will mark two years of my employment with the Hawkeye Security Company.

I am married and my wife and I have two children, my oldest son is 4 years old and my daughter will turn 2 years old next month. My Wife is also from the Eastern Highlands. Right now, she doesn’t work so she stays at home to take care of our children, so it’s just me working right now.

I mainly guard the Digicel head office and Boroko motors up the road, but I also stand guard at the Hitron office and at NGF as well. I am a permanent day guard so I don’t work at nights.

Standing guard here at Digicel I see that it isn’t as busy as when I’m working at Boroko Motors. At Boroko Motors, I stand at the gate, and because there are always cars driving in and out, I am always opening and closing the gate. It’s really tiring there.

I’ve been thinking about going back home to the village so I’ve decided to stay in Moresby for this year and see if I still want to stay here next year. If not I will go back home. I’ve also been thinking about sending my wife and children home this year so I will see how it goes.