Everyday People PNG : Rachelle Lei

Now with the COVID-19 lockdown and suspension of schools, two of my oldest children, aged 6 and 5, are not in school and daycare and are with me at home. So it has been a struggle juggling taking care of the kids and working on my side hustles. I sew, do beadwork for earing and necklaces and sell lunch packs as well.

It’s a fulltime job being a mother, but I still do my best to find time and work on my little projects. I live with my husband and kids at the Kennedy Estate in Port Moresby and hope to go back to school and complete my studies in Information Technology (IT) in the near future.