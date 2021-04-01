Everyday People PNG : Rachel Rabbie

And so getting Papua New Guineans into Health and Fitness and living a healthy lifestyle is my goal and passion

I started Naguna Fitness in 2016 after managing a Hotel Gym in the National Capital District.

‘Nagunan’ in the Kuanua Language of East New Britain means ‘Home’. Our whole concept is home fitness, where you feel at home, you do your workout, you feel comfortable, and be able to keep fit wherever you are.

I train about 40 clients a week. I cater for groups, sporting teams, corporates, and even one on one clients.

I have a Level (5) Five Body and Conditioning Certificate from the Australian Institute of Fitness.

I’ve previously represented the NCD and Papua New Guinea in Hockey as a Goalie or Goal Keeper.

My first international was at the 2016 Oceania Cup in Fiji. In 2017 I participated in the Oceania Tournament in Sydney, Australia, and in 2018 I also played win the PNG Team at the Oceania Cup in Rockhampton, Australia.