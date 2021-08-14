Everyday People PNG : Phelameya Haiveta

I came from a single parent home and had a tough childhood. I persevered to get my degree when I was also expecting my son in final year. I succeeded in both.

I achieved my milestone through the support of my very close friends at school, and the kindness of other benefactors. A positive mind-set, and also loads of determination, hope and the attitude of never giving up saw me through my darkest days.

I grew up in an unstable home, so I had self-esteem and anxiety issues. This I compensated for with overachieving academically.

Dysfunctional family dynamics and unhealed childhood trauma together with financial problems regarding school fees was something I always faced in my time as a student at university.

I had to put that all behind me and focus on my studies because I believed that, that was the only way I could have a better future.

I now have a degree in marine biology, but I am trained to work in the government.

I am a program officer, marine ecosystems, sustainable environment programs with the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA).

Most of my work involves collecting, documenting and analysing reports from scientific non-government organisations, and conservation community based organisations, to ensure that they are aligned with the goals and policies that CEPA has to implement.

I also facilitate requests from these groups that require government endorsement for their projects.

A big part of this is also facilitating regional and donor funding to support national objectives.

Understanding the role that science plays in decision making is a fact that I have learned in the few years I have worked. I also do community awareness on issues when it’s needed. Regulatory and enforcement is also minor role that I have to carry out from time to time.

Most of my skills are administrative; I have to understand the bureaucracies that enable conservation work to take place. It is highly challenging, sometimes frustrating, dealing with the government processes, but in the end, I know my mandate is given by the 4th Goal of the Constitution and as the custodians of the earth, we must always do our jobs to serve the population of PNG who rely on the environment for their livelihoods.

Being a full time working mother, with another child on the way, is a challenge on its own. Being a good parent and making time for my family is very essential.

Managing my small household, and being a government officer still trying to find my place in the system where resources are never enough but the needs are great, are challenges I face on a daily basis. There are sacrifices we make that many people don’t see or understand.

Keeping your integrity working in a system that produces very little output when you see your other schoolmates from uni, achieving in leaps and bounds in their scientific careers while we are confined to government process, are some of the things I have to deal with.

I am passionate about the environment, seeing it thrive, and nature in its pure raw form. Both plants and animals, which our country is so rich in, yet we know very little about.

My advice to young Papua New Guineans is to strive to be educated, no matter what your circumstances. But also develop your own way of critical thinking. Question things, think of ways to make your life better. And always be kind, always tell the truth and always have love for others.

Humility and hard work are also valuable assets.

It is my hope that any young woman reading this, and can relate to the struggles I went through, finds hope and faith to overcome them today.