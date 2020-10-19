 

Everyday People PNG: Peter Barkie

17:49, October 19, 2020
I started my career with the PNG Defence Force.

I served the Defence Force for about 21 years.

Within 21 years, I made it up to the rank of lieutenant colonel before I decided to disengage. 

There was a program with the Defence Force for voluntary retrenchment; for people who want to leave the force with extra benefits at that time.

And for me, I had virtually written to the commander two years before that to tell the commander that in two years’ time, I will turn 40 years old and I will decide whether to grow old or not in the Defence Force. And when the opportunity presented itself, I said “Well, that’s it. Time to leave”. 
I then went home and did my own things in Kimbe, West New Britain. I was working with the provincial administration as director provincial disaster. And then I disengaged to be involved in the cocoa industry in my village.
And for about three or four years, I was the chairman for Kimbe Secondary School. 

I stayed out since 2005 – over 10 years. In 2017, I was taken in. 
I arrived in July in Milne Bay, and took office two weeks later.

- Peter Barkie, Milne Bay provincial police commander

