Everyday People PNG : Percy Aaron

I was winner of Digicel Stars 2019.
I vividly remember going to the audition on the 19th of October 2019 at the Lae International Hotel.
I was amongst hundreds that day, hoping to be selected by the judges.
I stood in line from 8:30am till 6pm in the afternoon, before finally facing the three main judges.
To my surprise, I was the first to be selected.
I started music at a very young age in church and studied it all throughout my primary and high school years.
My parents always thought of my love for music as more of a hobby than a career choice.
Seeing so many artists struggle to have their music top charts and have proper financial feedback is tough.
However I still pursued my passion and I thank my family, my partner and beautiful daughter for their support through my musical journey.
I could never have come this far without them and I appreciate their sacrifices.
I had hoped to start my career in music with a bang as Stars was the step onto my new chapter, but COVID-19 struck hard.
Through all these obstacles, you just have to believe in yourself and the ones that love you.
With my first two single’s, I had the pleasure of recording with two of PNG’s big name music producers, Allen Kedea (AK47) and Toxic Mahn.
This time around I get to share the lime light with another big name artist Saii Kay, who featured me in one of his new Single’s.
I will be releasing a New EP Album around late May so be sure to keep an ear out for that.
PERCY AARON