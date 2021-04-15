Everyday People PNG : Percy Aaron

I was winner of Digicel Stars 2019.

I vividly remember going to the audition on the 19th of October 2019 at the Lae International Hotel.

I was amongst hundreds that day, hoping to be selected by the judges.

I stood in line from 8:30am till 6pm in the afternoon, before finally facing the three main judges.

To my surprise, I was the first to be selected.

I started music at a very young age in church and studied it all throughout my primary and high school years.

My parents always thought of my love for music as more of a hobby than a career choice.

Seeing so many artists struggle to have their music top charts and have proper financial feedback is tough.

However I still pursued my passion and I thank my family, my partner and beautiful daughter for their support through my musical journey.

I could never have come this far without them and I appreciate their sacrifices.

I had hoped to start my career in music with a bang as Stars was the step onto my new chapter, but COVID-19 struck hard.

Through all these obstacles, you just have to believe in yourself and the ones that love you.

With my first two single’s, I had the pleasure of recording with two of PNG’s big name music producers, Allen Kedea (AK47) and Toxic Mahn.

This time around I get to share the lime light with another big name artist Saii Kay, who featured me in one of his new Single’s.

I will be releasing a New EP Album around late May so be sure to keep an ear out for that.

PERCY AARON