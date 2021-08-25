Everyday People PNG : Patterson Gambe

My father was a police officer in the colonial times in the Papuan Infantry, so I wanted to follow his footsteps.

I was at martyrs High School in the Oro province. I was in grade 8 and the police recruitment came to my school, it was after Independence. We had gone back home and enjoyed the Independence celebrations and went back to school.

In October, my father died. I went home to bury him and went back to school. Life was very hard and I was thinking about whether I should continue my work or look for a job, because at that time the police recruitment team was already in the school, so I gave my name.

After I completed grade 8, I was told to continue my grades 9 and 10 at Popondetta High School then. My airline ticket was sent to Popondetta to fly down to Port Moresby, I was enlisted to go up to Bomana Police Academy to start my police training.

The training continued and I became a police officer…..

Due to my work commitment, I was tasked to look after big people so I wake up early in the morning when my kids are asleep and I leave for work. I think young people take things too casually.

My advice to young people is to maintain discipline in their lives, I was thought by white people and I still maintain that to this day. Commit to your work if you love your job, you need to commit yourself more to your job.

I always look after my body and now in my 60s, I am still strong. I attended training in Israel when I was 50 years old. The young ones they didn’t want to go because of the physical training but I was happy to go. I was the oldest one in the group to go and I was happy.

Apart from my work, I am also a rugby union and rugby league player. I played for Royals rugby union club that was for police officers, our coach was Bill Burgess, an Irishman. I used to play wing, inside centre, outside or fullback. I was a utility player because I loved my rugby.

I am also an unarmed combat instructor, today’s life is very dangerous, especially for young women. They are been attacked and harassed so I think this training is something that they should undertake to be able to protect themselves.

I am also a specialist in weapons handling, a certified in Glock pistol instructor and have had training in defensive and operational tactics. I have registered my own security firm back home in Popondetta, so I am happy to be retiring and going home to run my firm.

I have lived a good life, I do not have many regrets, only one. I only regret not being able to impart the knowledge I have to the young ones so they know how to protect themselves. Otherwise, I am happy to be retiring.