Everyday People PNG : Patterson Gambe

I am a police officer and I do protective duty for the Governor General, and I am the second in charge for the Governor General’s squad,” said Patterson.

He has served three Governor Generals in late Sir Wiwa Korowi, Sir Sailas Atopare and the current G-G, Sir Bob Dadae. Patterson has also served under five Prime Ministers including Sir Paias Wingti, Sir Julius Chan, Late Bill Skate, Peter O’Neill and James Marape.

I was the commander for six months, I went to Popondetta for a six months operation and upon my return, and I was posted to the Governor Generals Protective Duty.

I joined the Special Services Division (SSD) in 1979, based at the McGregor Police Barracks in Port Moresby. After the Bougainville crisis, I joined the National Security Unit and still attached with them today.

My first attachment was the former deputy Prime Minister Akoka Doi. Former speaker of Parliament Sir Dennis Young and other state Ministers, and former chief justice Sir Salamo Injia.

I enjoy my work as a close protection officer. I have been to Israel. I was there for a month-long training in 2014 with 24 other officer, including members of the defense force. I also went to the Solomon Islands for five weeks in 2018 for training.

I have travelled to China, Singapore, Indonesia, to Australia many times, Peru for APEC, San Diego, NZ for the Bougainville Peace Agreement. I enjoyed overseas travel with the Prime Ministers.

I was also the APEC instructor for Close Protection Officers, as was a specialist in area. After APEC, I was attached to PM Marape and Sir Sir Bob Dadae. During APEC 2018, I was the team leader for the Security Team for the Indonesian President.

On September 22, I will go home and join my family back at home. I have set up my exit plan already, I have built my house in the village. I have an oil palm block, sawmill and everything, so I want to go back home and enjoy my civilian life in the village.

I am married to a beautiful woman also from the Oro province with five grandchildren, three boys and two girls. I’m proud of all my children, my oldest daughter is 36, I sent her to the Philippines to study Aircraft engineering for two years.

She has completed her job training but because of COVID-19, she is now back in the country waiting for things to get better, so she can return... I have two sons in the police force, one based in Lae and the other in Kimbe.

I am so proud that they have chosen to follow in my footsteps. One of my sons is attending the training college in the city and my youngest daughter completed her studies at a Business College and is still looking for a job.