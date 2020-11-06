Everyday People PNG : Papa Mose

Mose comes from the name Moses because I use a walking stick just like him.

I don’t know how old I am.

I live by myself in my hut. I have bad eyesight so I cook my food around lunch time, have my dinner at 5pm and go to bed by 6pm.

I am still the ‘het meri’ for Lutheran church here and I used to be the treasurer, where I count and keep the money safe. But now my legs and eyes are not what they used to be, so I don’t go to church anymore. Instead, they come here and have fellowship with me.

I’ve been home for the last five years; going six now since we’re in the eleventh month.

I used to work in the coastal areas too and I’ve been to Bulolo in Morobe because my son lives there.