Everyday People PNG : Napina Yumb

I am a single parent, originally from Wau-Bulolo. I have raised two boys on my own as a single mum. One is a CS officer and the other one plays football. I was a nursing officer before I joined CS.

I started work at the CS headquarters in 2011 and in 2015 I got promoted to be the head of CS health. I was stationed at Bomana Prison from 1990 to 2010. After I graduated as a nursing officer from Lae School of Nursing I worked with the Health Department. I also have Midwifery qualification and a Bachelor Degree in Clinical Nursing in Mental Health which I obtained in 2010. In 2013 I completed a Diploma in Management at TAFE college at Ela Beach.

In my work here at CS health I have travelled to other countries and saw the facilities within the cells and comparing to PNG, we are nowhere near. Even with those countries that have overcrowded prisons their health conditions are much better. I am almost 60 years old and I really look forward to retirement. I am satisfied with myself and though my colleagues urge me to continue for a bit, but I think I am happy with my accomplishments and would be a happy retiree. I want to give opportunity to younger, more vibrant persons to take my place.

- Madam Napina Yumb, CS Headquarters, Port Moresby