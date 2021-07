I finished my grade 12 in 2015. I stayed in the village for three years, and then spent the last two years in Port Moresby.

Just last year I started school at Don Bosco Technological Institute. This is my second year.

I am planning to go for further studies after I finish from DBTI. I have not plans to go back home. I’m hoping that I will get a good job and bring my family to (Port Moresby). City life in Port Moresby is hard but we all have to do what’s best for us.