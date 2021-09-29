Everyday People PNG : Moses Aiango

I am a powerlifter and currently I am the top athlete in my sport. I do not travel out much, but in PNG, I am a champion.

I have lived in Lae for 34 years, I moved to Lae when I was younger and I started taking part in sports activities and also training others. I started powerlifting in 1986 in Lae. I bench weights from 120-140kgs and I strictly stick to powerlifting during national tournaments, but during games for us, People Living With Disabilities (PLWD), I am versatile and participate also in discus, javelin, short put and even wheelchair races.

Currently, I am not preparing for a meet. Our group managers did not manage our group activities well and there is nothing going on. We are just waiting for training to prepare ourselves for future events.

I am married to a woman from Kabwum in Morobe Province and we have two children. We live in a compound for PLWD. I came to Port Moresby to get a new wheelchair that was donated to me from our Hela landowner company, Trans Wonderland Limited.

I am so happy to have received this wheelchair as it is electric and makes movement so easy. I have a little market where I sell things to earn some money to support my family and this wheelchair will help me with the market.