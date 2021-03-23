Everyday People PNG : Melissa Tatut

I remember the first picture I uploaded was of an Air Niugini aircraft taking off at the Madang Airport.

The first day I got 169 likes on my page and a 100-plus likes on my picture so that was a boost for that time.

And then, it just started growing like wildfire. Every month, I’d get a thousand likes; within five months I gained around 5,000. By the end of 2015, I had around 7,000 likes.

As of February 2021, Niugini Photographs has 50,000 Facebook followers.

I was motivated to create the page following a 2015 women’s forum in Port Moresby where I was selected by Divine Word University to represent the school during my final year.

At the event, I looked around the room that was filled with women who were successful in their respective fields and I thought: “I can be like that too”.

Before the event, my mom gave me a camera and I started taking photos and I’d share them, but usually in the Madang group.

After that week in Moresby, I had a good think about it and decided to create the page.

I namedthe page “Niugini Photographs” because I’m very patriotic. I love the food and holiday destinations PNG has to offer. There’s so much to see and do here but people want to travel overseas and do all those things that you can do here.

On the other hand, one of the biggest problems in photography in PNG is the lack of copyright laws and Facebook’s settings have worsened the situation where content uploaded is not protected. People can just download pictures then reupload as their own.

Because of my passion, I work for myself and get gigs every now and then.