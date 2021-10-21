Everyday People PNG: Mea Apiak

My name is Mea Lobo Apiak and I recently graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree majoring in Physics (Energy and Environment) at the University of Papua New Guinea.

Coming from a low-income earning family and practically being raised in Vanama settlement, it was challenging for me. Regardless, I held my head high and kept of going. At some point in my life, I wanted to give up. I felt that it was too much for me. Giving up was the only choice I had, but in the back of my mind, a voice always reminded me that God will see me through all that is before me.

I started my educational journey at Hagara Primary School, in Hanuabada area. At that time, Tok Pisin Class was taught and so I enrolled in that class. My mother was a teacher at that time so when she moved from Hagara to Kaugere Primary, I moved with her to do my grade 2. The following year I moved to St Michael’s Primary School, also in Hanuabada, and started my grade 3. I was living with my maternal grandparents in Hanuabada. I transferred after two years and started grade 6 at Ted Diro Primary School in 2009 and completed my year eight. I got a placing at De La Salle Secondary School. Instead of going to De La Salle, I decided to enrol at Don Bosco Technical School Gabutu, in 2012. I completed my years 9 and 10. I was awarded the Academic Excellence Award in both grades. It is the highest award to be given to a student. I was, again, offered a place at De La Salle but this time my Dad had something different planned for me.

He decided that I attend a private school for the remaining 2 years of high school. Even though my Dad was earning a security officer’s salary, he was adamant that I attend a private school. My mother was no longer working at that time, so my dada wanted to make sure I got all the support I needed to make it into University; attending a private school was his wisest decision yet.

He enrolled me at PNG Paradise High School, now PNG Paradise College. My younger brother was forced to withdraw from school and go back to the village to attend school there, because all my Dad’s income compensated for the loan he took just to send me to school. That is something I will always treasure about my Dad, who had dropped out after grade 6. He valued my education and supported me.

I made my family proud when I was accepted to do my Science Foundation Year at the University of Papua New Guinea in 2016.

While attending UPNG, I applied to study Aircraft Engineering at the Air New Zealand Aviation Institute and was surprised that I was given a place to study after I passed the Entry Test. However, I did not proceed with the offer due to circumstances beyond my control. So, I continued at UPNG.

Fast forward five years later, I completed university and graduated in July with my Physics Degree. I was given the opportunity to be part of the Second batch of Coca Cola Europacific Partners Graduate Development Program.

To be honest, where I am now is because of so many people who helped me get here. The sacrifice my family did for me is something I’ll never forget, especially my dad. My dad will always be my hero. I am the living testament of his silent prayers.

Therefore, I want to encourage others to never give up. Always bear in mind that God placed you on earth for his divine purpose. Never, ever, try to compete with others in workplace or shared social space. Rather, you must compete with yourself and be the better version of yourself. Keep moving, even if it means to crawl, as long as you’re not in the same place.