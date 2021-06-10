Everyday People PNG : Mazwell Andreas

My name is Maxwell Andreas, I am 36 years old and I am from Wabag n the Enga Province. I have two wives, one has a child and one has not yet had a child. Because of COVID-19 I have sent the one who has my child home to my village in Wabag Central with my child and I now live with the one who does not have a child. I live at the Wildlife Erima section of Port Moresby.

I have worked with Hawkeye Security for about 20 years now. Here at the Digicel headquarters, I have been manning the gate for about 9 years. I have seen workers come and go, from the CEO to cleaners; I have been here and have seen them change and move on. I know a lot of people here, planti save pes (lots of familiar faces). Even the workers who have left, I recognize them around the city and say hello. I love working here so I supervise the guys here well and I also treat the customers who come here with respect so they are always happy when they come here and are happy to come again in the future.

I don’t think I’ll ever go back to the village because of the constant fighting and killing. I don’t want to go and die in the village. I prefer living in Moresby because it is safer and I don’t have to live in fear.