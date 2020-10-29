Everyday People PNG : Maria Ma

I plant kaukau and after I eat some, I take the leftovers to sell for K1 a group.

Money from my sales goes to buying salt, tinned fish and Maggi cube.

I have an only daughter who got married to a man here at Koge, Simbu Province.

I am from Gunagi. If I have money, I pay K5 PMV fare to go home but most times, I walk home.

By the time I get there, my knees will start to hurt, including my back.

I can only start walking again if I boil water to massage my knees. Otherwise, the pain will just be unbearable.