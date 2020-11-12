Everyday People PNG : Maria Dama

This is my 17th year of teaching. I was teaching as senior teacher for more than 10 years and I am a former student of this institution.

I have been deputy academic for four years and being very committed to my job, I was given the opportunity to take up this post; I did not apply for it.

That’s why we’re encouraging our teachers out there to be committed to their job. They don’t have to fight for positions.

I’m still figuring my way around as this is my second year as the institution’s principal.