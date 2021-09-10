Everyday People PNG : Maria Alu

My first job here was with the DCA at 7-Mile, now it’s called NAC. Then in 2003 I got retrenched so I went home but that was only for a short while because in the same month and same year I got employed with BELTEC chemical company; I resigned in 2005 after a year.

I was at home from 2006 to 2008. In 2009 I went back to my old job with DCA (NAC). I worked from 2010-2012 but then I resigned in 2013.

In March 2014 I came to Digicel and I’ve been here since. I am a lady who has changed jobs a lot, but here, its different. I am happy because I am well taken care off. When I am sick, there is medical care with the private hospital. There also pay bonuses, which helps me a lot. I’ll remain with Digicel until I decide to finish.