 

Everyday People PNG : Maria Alu

BY: Frieda Kana
08:32, September 10, 2021
15 reads

I am from Simbu & Popondetta. In Simbu my district is Kerowagi but I lived in Popondetta and I got married there as well. After I got married I moved to Moresby so many years ago.

My first job here was with the DCA at 7-Mile, now it’s called NAC. Then in 2003 I got retrenched so I went home but that was only for a short while because in the same month and same year I got employed with BELTEC chemical company; I resigned in 2005 after a year.

I was at home from 2006 to 2008. In 2009 I went back to my old job with DCA (NAC). I worked from 2010-2012 but then I resigned in 2013.

In March 2014 I came to Digicel and I’ve been here since. I am a lady who has changed jobs a lot, but here, its different. I am happy because I am well taken care off. When I am sick, there is medical care with the private hospital. There also pay bonuses, which helps me a lot. I’ll remain with Digicel until I decide to finish.

