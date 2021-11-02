Everyday People PNG: Mameri Mark

Mameri has four sons, but lives with three of them and her husband in Port Moresby.

“We’ve been living here for almost 3 to 4 years now. My husband bought a piece of land so we’re living here with my son Laury and his wife.

“My husband was an accountant before he suffered a stroke. After the first stroke in 2009, he got treated and he was okay. He came out and went back to work but in 2016 when he had another attack again he didn’t fully recover, and he lost strength in his legs. He couldn’t do company work anymore so this is where we are.

“I never worked in the past but just this year I took a job with the Fuzzy Wuzzy international pre-school as a teacher-aide. I left because there’s nobody to take care of my husband,” Mameri said.

Husband and wife are not discouraged by their situation. Their faith keeps them positive most of the time.

“We keep our focus on God. He’s the source of healing.

“I sit with my husband, (tell) jokes with him and (our) children, just to make him laugh.

“He’s okay but his legs are weak and he can’t walk so we help him to bath and make his food. I believe he will fully recover and regain his strength because he is a strong believer in God. His favourite scripture is Romans 8:31 “If God is for us, who can be against us”.