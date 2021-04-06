Everyday People PNG : Lydia Luke

Traveling out of the country for the first time was never in her wildest dreams admitted Lae based female rugby league player Lydia Luke who said she was scared and shocked when she was selected into the PNG Orchids squad for a trial match against the Brisbane Boncos women’s team in Brisbane in 2018. But she never regretted she took the opportunity with both hands.

Lydia Luke started her rugby league career in 2015 in Lae while still in school.For the next two years she worked really hard to learn and muster basic rugby league rules and skills which gave her a lot of confidence to continue her good work ethics at training and at play.

2018 Lydia made the Northern Confederate side to the National Confederate Championships in Port Moresby where she stood out playing on the wing.

With the proposed Orchids trial match with Broncos women’s already scheduled for the same year, and spots were up for grabs ,Lydia’ was already ahead of herself in her imagination thinking about the trip to Brisbane and how things will unfold running onto Suncorp for the first time.

Lydia said she was content with her form during the zone championships and was quietly confident of making the side.As as they say the rest is history.

For Lydia and the other new girls it was a very nervous and scary experience coming into the Orchids camp with the big girls around but were very humble and welcoming in the end.

Training was very tough compared to club and zone levels but with the senior players around they were able to encourage and push them through their training drills.

Traveling out of the country for the first time was a whole new experience and culture shock for Lydia and the other new girls on the team.

Arriving in Brisbane and actually setting foot on Suncorp stadium was unreal,she said the girls just freaked out as they could not believe they were walking on to one of the iconic land marks of rugby league in Australia that they only see on tv.

“On game day it was something else…can’t describe..it was the tightest game of my life playing against some of the biggest names in the Australian NRL Women’s Rugby League. They were too big and too fast for us playing at a professional level then our girls.

She said regardless of the scoreline we really enjoyed the game, the Australia culture and the experience gained from the trial which can only help push women’s rugby league in the country to next level.

Because of Covid-19 games have been affected last year but hopefully this year women’s rugby league will come back strong.

For me winnig the Women’s Coca cola Ipatas Cup Grand Final with Owans girls of Obura-Wanenara last week in Lae was a good way to get back into playing.

My main focus this year is to fight my way back in to Orchids for the Rugby League World Cup coming up at the end of the year. I believe in God all things are possible.